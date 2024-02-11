FY2024 Earnings Estimate for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Cigna Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $28.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $28.20. The consensus estimate for The Cigna Group’s current full-year earnings is $28.36 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for The Cigna Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $7.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $31.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $34.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.15.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $334.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.76. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $335.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,348,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $731,041,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,272,000 after buying an additional 591,758 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

