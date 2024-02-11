FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Dye & Durham Limited Issued By Cormark (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dye & Durham in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Dye & Durham’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Dye & Durham’s FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Dye & Durham Stock Up 2.5 %

DND stock opened at C$13.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of C$931.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.12. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$7.46 and a 12 month high of C$21.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dye & Durham news, insider Plantro Ltd. acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.42 per share, with a total value of C$576,600.00. Insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

