FY2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Decreased by Analyst

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $3.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.65. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CWB. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.91.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

CWB stock opened at C$28.61 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$22.96 and a 1-year high of C$31.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.05%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$67,590.00. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.