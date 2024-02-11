FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiera Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$158.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.50 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 3.26%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE FSZ opened at C$7.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$625.54 million, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.33.

Institutional Trading of Fiera Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSZ. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiera Capital by 207.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 22.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fiera Capital by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 196.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fiera Capital by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.