FY2024 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.80. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on GILD. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.38.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.67 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

