FY2024 EPS Estimates for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Lifted by DA Davidson

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tenable in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tenable’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens increased their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

TENB opened at $51.89 on Friday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -76.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $188,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,433 shares of company stock worth $3,037,182 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

