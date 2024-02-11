FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Lowered by Analyst

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $15.36 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $15.38. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $14.89 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $16.99 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.62.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $422.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $283.60 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $411.25 and its 200 day moving average is $374.82.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

