FY2025 EPS Estimates for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Increased by Cormark

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) – Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algoma Steel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.
Algoma Steel Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASTL opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $10.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Algoma Steel Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.
About Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
Featured Stories
