FY2025 EPS Estimates for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Increased by Cormark

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) – Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algoma Steel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 87,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

