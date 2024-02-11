FY2025 EPS Estimates for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Decreased by Northland Capmk

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Transcat in a report released on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Transcat’s FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $112.62 on Friday. Transcat has a 52-week low of $74.89 and a 52-week high of $115.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $994.43 million, a P/E ratio of 86.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average is $98.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 137.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Transcat by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Transcat by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Transcat by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

