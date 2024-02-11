Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Shake Shack by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 6.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $80,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $80.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,990.25 and a beta of 1.75.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

