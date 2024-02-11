Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,269,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after acquiring an additional 964,709 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,798,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,525,000 after acquiring an additional 544,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Shares of ILMN opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

