Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $81.34 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion and a PE ratio of 26.93.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.