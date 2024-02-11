Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ETD opened at $30.70 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $779.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

View Our Latest Report on ETD

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.