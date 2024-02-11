Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,346,000 after buying an additional 700,200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after buying an additional 520,758 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,771,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,593,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,075,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 9,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $891,881.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,275,764.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $49,261.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,262,586.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 9,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $891,881.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,275,764.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,403 shares of company stock valued at $21,547,013. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.30.

GKOS opened at $96.25 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $97.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.87.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

