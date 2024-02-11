Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.32.

Generac Stock Down 0.2 %

Generac stock opened at $126.91 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

