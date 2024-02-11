goeasy (GSY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect goeasy to post earnings of C$3.95 per share for the quarter.

GSY opened at C$159.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 27.82, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$87.00 and a twelve month high of C$168.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$156.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$133.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. Insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark increased their price target on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$193.00 price target on shares of goeasy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$178.78.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

