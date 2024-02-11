Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Insider Transactions at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth $143,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.