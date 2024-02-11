Grosvenor Capital Management (GCMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Grosvenor Capital Management to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 77.52%. The business had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. On average, analysts expect Grosvenor Capital Management to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Performance

GCMG opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24. Grosvenor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GCMG. TD Cowen started coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Insider Transactions at Grosvenor Capital Management

In related news, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $223,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,165.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $664,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grosvenor Capital Management

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

