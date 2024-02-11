Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Position Cut by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 39.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Price Performance
Shares of HBI opened at $4.60 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBI. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.
