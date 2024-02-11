Head-To-Head Analysis: Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) vs. AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) and AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Beazley alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Beazley and AXIS Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beazley 0 0 2 0 3.00 AXIS Capital 2 0 5 0 2.43

Profitability

Beazley currently has a consensus target price of $642.33, indicating a potential upside of 8,946.95%. AXIS Capital has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.71%. Given Beazley’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Beazley is more favorable than AXIS Capital.

This table compares Beazley and AXIS Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beazley N/A N/A N/A AXIS Capital 6.67% 19.52% 2.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beazley and AXIS Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beazley N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AXIS Capital $5.59 billion 0.92 $376.29 million $4.02 14.97

AXIS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Beazley.

Summary

AXIS Capital beats Beazley on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beazley

(Get Free Report)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals. The MAP Risks segment underwrites marine, portfolio underwriting and political, and contingency business. The Property Risks segment underwrites first party property risks and reinsurance business. The Specialty Risks segment underwrites liability classes, including employment practices risks and directors and officers, as well as healthcare, lawyers, and international financial institutions. It also underwrites life, health, and personal accident; and jewelry, fine art, and specie products risk insurance. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer pet insurance and affinity groups. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor liability products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; engineering coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine and aviation reinsurance products; and personal accident, specialty health, accidental death, travel, life, and disability reinsurance products. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.