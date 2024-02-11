Head-To-Head Contrast: Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) and Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Matterport shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of BigCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Matterport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BigCommerce and Matterport’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $279.08 million 2.36 -$139.92 million ($1.27) -6.81 Matterport $159.34 million 4.68 -$111.34 million ($0.73) -3.34

Analyst Ratings

Matterport has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BigCommerce. BigCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matterport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BigCommerce and Matterport, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 0 7 2 0 2.22 Matterport 0 3 0 0 2.00

BigCommerce presently has a consensus price target of $11.94, suggesting a potential upside of 38.09%. Matterport has a consensus price target of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 79.30%. Given Matterport’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Matterport is more favorable than BigCommerce.

Profitability

This table compares BigCommerce and Matterport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -31.74% -187.16% -12.91% Matterport -135.23% -38.38% -35.12%

Risk & Volatility

BigCommerce has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matterport has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matterport beats BigCommerce on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. It serves online stores across industries. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc., a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras. It also provides Matterport Axis, a motorized mount that can be used with the Matterport Capture app to capture 3D digital twins of any physical space with increased speed, precision, and consistency. It offers solutions for residential and commercial real estate, facilities management and retail, AEC, insurance and repair, and travel and hospitality. Matterport, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

