Head-To-Head Survey: FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) versus CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of CAVA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of FAT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CAVA Group and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAVA Group -1.12% -13.72% -0.97% FAT Brands -31.64% N/A -7.97%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAVA Group 0 4 9 0 2.69 FAT Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CAVA Group and FAT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

CAVA Group presently has a consensus price target of $48.20, indicating a potential downside of 8.85%. FAT Brands has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.94%. Given FAT Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FAT Brands is more favorable than CAVA Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CAVA Group and FAT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAVA Group $564.12 million 10.65 -$58.99 million N/A N/A FAT Brands $407.22 million 0.36 -$126.19 million ($8.36) -1.11

CAVA Group has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Summary

CAVA Group beats FAT Brands on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

