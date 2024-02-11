Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stake Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 760,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 3.6 %

PEAK stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

