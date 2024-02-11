Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $42.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Atb Cap Markets cut Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.52. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

