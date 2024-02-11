Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$19.00.

HRX has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Héroux-Devtek stock opened at C$18.05 on Thursday. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of C$12.52 and a 12 month high of C$18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.51, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$607.38 million, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of C$163.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.01002 earnings per share for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

