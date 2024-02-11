Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives $172.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.71.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Hess stock opened at $142.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hess has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Hess’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hess by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after acquiring an additional 889,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hess by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,191,928,000 after buying an additional 303,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hess by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,128,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,171,000 after buying an additional 438,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hess by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,091,000 after buying an additional 113,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

