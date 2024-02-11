Holistic Financial Partners Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 233,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 49,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $175.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $503.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.65 and a 200-day moving average of $155.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $178.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

