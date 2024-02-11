Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Huntsman by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE HUN opened at $24.06 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUN

About Huntsman

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.