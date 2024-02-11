Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Huntsman by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Price Performance
NYSE HUN opened at $24.06 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
