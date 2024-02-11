Hyliion (HYLN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,004.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.62%. On average, analysts expect Hyliion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HYLN stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $204.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. Hyliion has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyliion

In other news, CFO Jon Panzer acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 316,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,391.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Hyliion news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,435 shares in the company, valued at $100,567.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jon Panzer bought 75,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,391.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 345,202 shares of company stock valued at $212,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,127,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,936,000 after acquiring an additional 92,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hyliion by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,149,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,130,000 after purchasing an additional 342,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hyliion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,164,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hyliion by 550.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,276 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 198,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

