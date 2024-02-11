Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,559 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.06% of Infinera worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 26.5% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,977,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 595.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,897,000 after buying an additional 3,671,019 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Infinera by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,778,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,079,000 after buying an additional 2,484,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Infinera by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,553,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,813,000 after buying an additional 1,595,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Infinera by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,228,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 1,318,417 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Stock Performance

INFN opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $7.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.72.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

