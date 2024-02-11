Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 131.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Inotiv from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Inotiv Price Performance

Shares of NOTV opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. Inotiv has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.40). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $140.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inotiv will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inotiv

In other Inotiv news, COO John Gregory Beattie bought 47,966 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $149,653.92. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,694.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inotiv

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Inotiv by 10.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,660,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inotiv by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,222,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 129,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 20,641 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 86.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 358,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the first quarter worth $3,263,000. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

