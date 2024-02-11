Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Purchases $17,794.48 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.47 per share, for a total transaction of $17,794.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,795.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 1.5 %

FFIN opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $38.24.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 356.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

