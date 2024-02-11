Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Sells $305,057.10 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $305,057.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,008,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Charles Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $432,227.20.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $380,847.83.

On Monday, January 8th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $132.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $143.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.69.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

