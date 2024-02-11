IPG Photonics (IPGP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $102.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,229,599 shares in the company, valued at $719,200,508.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $1,670,165. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $255,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in IPG Photonics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

