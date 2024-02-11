Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 174,494 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,494 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0685 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

