Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 9,673 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

