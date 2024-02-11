Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,093 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of PPL worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in PPL by 2.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in PPL by 0.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 130,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in PPL by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 58,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

NYSE:PPL opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

