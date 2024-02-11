Jeanette Sellers Sells 894 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $27,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Jeanette Sellers sold 160 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $4,905.60.

On Friday, February 2nd, Jeanette Sellers sold 156 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $4,870.32.

On Monday, January 8th, Jeanette Sellers sold 253 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $8,485.62.

On Friday, January 5th, Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $129,860.50.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $31.99 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 643.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

About nCino



nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

