Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Tempest Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPST opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

