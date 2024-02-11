Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($42.62) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Unilever to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($53.90) to GBX 4,600 ($57.67) in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,960 ($62.18) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,005.50 ($50.21) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,812.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,927.52. The firm has a market cap of £100.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,440.83, a PEG ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.09. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,680.50 ($46.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,483.25 ($56.20).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

