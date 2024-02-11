Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, February 15th

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, February 15th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, February 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JZ opened at $0.70 on Friday. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

