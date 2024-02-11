John B. Hansen Sells 5,000 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MLI opened at $49.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

