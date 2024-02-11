Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 299,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $156.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.20 and its 200-day moving average is $158.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

