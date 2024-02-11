JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $90.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.13.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $107.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.21 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,446,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,811,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,446,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,811,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $15,477,942.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,325 shares in the company, valued at $462,800.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 941,404 shares of company stock valued at $71,962,946. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,418,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,448,000 after buying an additional 395,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cloudflare by 56.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after buying an additional 9,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,029,000 after purchasing an additional 156,172 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.