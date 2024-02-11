Jubilee Metals Group’s (JLP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.16) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Jubilee Metals Group Price Performance

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

JLP stock opened at GBX 5.30 ($0.07) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £157.41 million, a P/E ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. Jubilee Metals Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 12 ($0.15).

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

