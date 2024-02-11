Jubilee Metals Group’s (JLP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.16) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
