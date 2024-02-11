Kellanova (NYSE:K) Position Cut by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 5.44% of Kellanova worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after buying an additional 369,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,358,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,166,000 after purchasing an additional 238,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $4,061,938.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,398,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,922,005.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,956,286 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE K opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kellanova

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.