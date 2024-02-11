Kier Group (LON:KIE) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 210 ($2.63) target price on the stock.

Kier Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of KIE stock opened at GBX 131.20 ($1.64) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.88. The stock has a market cap of £585.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,457.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.82. Kier Group has a 52-week low of GBX 64 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.20 ($1.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

