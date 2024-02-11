KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $649.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $580.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.35. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $658.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

