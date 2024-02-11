LCI Industries (LCII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

LCII stock opened at $114.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.64.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 216.49%.

Insider Activity at LCI Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LCII. TheStreet downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

