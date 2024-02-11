Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Eli Lilly and Company’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a research report issued on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $12.52 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.66 EPS.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.81.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $740.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $702.64 billion, a PE ratio of 127.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $745.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $620.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.93%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 182,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,616,000 after buying an additional 21,755 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.